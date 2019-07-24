1,801 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,208,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,503,000 after purchasing an additional 127,177 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 244,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,859,051.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.85. 6,194,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,966. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

