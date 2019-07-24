1,982 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.82. 236,496 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

