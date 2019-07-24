1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) Stock Holdings Lessened by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBT. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Get 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO alerts:

FBT stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.17. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.50.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.