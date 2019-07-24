$2.14 EPS Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $2.12. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,979,000 after acquiring an additional 785,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $95,285,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after acquiring an additional 212,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.38. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $231.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

