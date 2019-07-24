$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

GLW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 3,744,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50. Corning has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

