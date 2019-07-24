20,035 Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Bought by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. USA Compression Partners accounts for 0.3% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 109,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,919. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.61 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.38%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 119.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

