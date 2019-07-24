24,000 Shares in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commscope by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth about $29,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commscope by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commscope by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Commscope by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.84.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,279,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

