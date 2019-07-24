$259.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $259.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.65 million and the lowest is $254.20 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $209.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,506 shares of company stock valued at $14,204,551. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.06. 2,571,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.92, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.41. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

