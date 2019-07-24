26,578 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 292,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.