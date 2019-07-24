2,760 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $825,602,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,910 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,659,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,040,000 after acquiring an additional 476,357 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,147 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,808. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $194.46. The company had a trading volume of 947,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $196.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

