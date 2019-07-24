$3.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the highest is $3.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $15.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $18.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,376,000 after buying an additional 324,080 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,185,000 after buying an additional 237,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 577,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,596,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.19. 235,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,613. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $181.46. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

