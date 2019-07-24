$425.97 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce sales of $425.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.71 million and the lowest is $416.90 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $395.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,266,000 after buying an additional 2,142,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,002,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 553,961 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 458,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

