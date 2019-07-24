48,508 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 46,457 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000.

MLPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 11,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,190. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95.

