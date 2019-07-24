4NEW Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Exrates and BitForex. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $64,584.00 and $60,282.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.01660035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,376,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

