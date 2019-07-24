$5.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.85 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $22.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $22.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $23.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Amgen by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.77. 1,843,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,559. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

