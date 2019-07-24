50,511 Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 621,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $17,350,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Harry A. Lawton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,282.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $216,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

