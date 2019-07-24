5,062 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

