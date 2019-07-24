52,868 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 159,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 273,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. 601,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $35.47.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

