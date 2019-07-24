5,880 Shares in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 120,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,998. The firm has a market cap of $666.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

