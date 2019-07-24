590,640 Shares in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 590,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,000. Array Biopharma accounts for about 2.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Array Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,693,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after acquiring an additional 174,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,689,000.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 36,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $996,575.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,974.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 180,011 shares of company stock worth $4,862,502 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARRY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 309,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Array Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.13.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

