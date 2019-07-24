$66.89 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post $66.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.20 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $70.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $285.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.80 million to $288.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310.02 million, with estimates ranging from $294.10 million to $323.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 178.0% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 586,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 375,481 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 24.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,632,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 319,230 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 7,560,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after buying an additional 296,549 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 99.8% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 423,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 211,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,326. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $615.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

