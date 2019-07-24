6,885 Shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,003,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224,350 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115,972 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,240,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,816 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WES traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,464. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $671.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho downgraded Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

