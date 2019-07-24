720 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.