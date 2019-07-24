725 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.52.

Shares of SHW traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $493.09. The stock had a trading volume of 222,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,495. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $492.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,471 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

