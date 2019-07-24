74,650 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.55. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Delta 9 Cannabis from C$2.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on Snap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

