78,855 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.39% of Viad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 5.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,682.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

VVI stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million. Viad had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.