Aaron’s (AAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Aaron's to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.09 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AAN opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

In related news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $292,656.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,368.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,221. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Shutterfly from a “sector weight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

