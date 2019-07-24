Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Boston Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 424,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. 3,821,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,352. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 355,435 shares in the company, valued at $30,211,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,142,992 shares of company stock worth $89,513,951. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

