ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

AHEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AHEXY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 3,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.99. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $30.89.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

