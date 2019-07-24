ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Trading Up 2.8%

ADF Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

