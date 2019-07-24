Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,644,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,113,032. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,328,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $5,520,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,951,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

