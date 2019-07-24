Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 2,153,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

