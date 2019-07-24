Alcoa (AA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

7/19/2019 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

7/16/2019 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2019 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

7/11/2019 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

7/9/2019 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

7/3/2019 – Alcoa was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/18/2019 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

AA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,657. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.34. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alcoa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,053,000 after acquiring an additional 393,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,438 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $6,333,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

