Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.34. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.95.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

