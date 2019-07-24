Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,980. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

