Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 186,509 shares.The stock last traded at $0.72 and had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

