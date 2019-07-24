Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,108.43. The stock has a market cap of $790.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,326.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

