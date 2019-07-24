Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amati AIM VCT earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LON:AMAT traded down GBX 11.87 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 140.50 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 9,631 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.57. Amati AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 171 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.03.

In other Amati AIM VCT news, insider Peter Lawrence sold 33,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £49,087.71 ($64,141.79).

