Amazon.com (AMZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,994.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,914.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,210.83.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

