Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $71.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. 348,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,513. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.36. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $68.99.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,691,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Amdocs by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,090,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after buying an additional 737,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $3,623,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

