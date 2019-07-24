American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACC. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

