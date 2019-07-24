American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 159,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $47,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 1,003,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,849,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 737,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

