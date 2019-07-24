American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 100,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 97,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,861,060. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,428. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

