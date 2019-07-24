Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS.

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $151.47. 648,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ameriprise Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.