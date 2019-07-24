Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.56-3.60 EPS.

APH traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.00. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.48.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Amphenol by 103.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

