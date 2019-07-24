Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) shares were down 6.1% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $91.67 and last traded at $92.38, approximately 4,015,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,349,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.36.

The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Get Amphenol alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.48.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 36,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $3,694,190.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock valued at $83,149,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 130,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Amphenol by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.00.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.