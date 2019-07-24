Analysts Anticipate Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CHMA traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 72,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $242.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.20. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

