Analysts Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $3.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the highest is $3.57. IBM reported earnings per share of $3.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $13.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

In related news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $364,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $940,430. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of IBM by 706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,115. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $154.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

