Analysts Anticipate Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Worldpay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Worldpay reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

WP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Worldpay from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of WP traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 224,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,679. Worldpay has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worldpay by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Worldpay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Worldpay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worldpay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Worldpay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

