Analysts Anticipate ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZovioInc .’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.37. ZovioInc . posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZovioInc . will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZovioInc ..

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZVO shares. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE ZVO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69. ZovioInc . has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

